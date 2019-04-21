Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that she would contest the 2019 Lok Sabah elections from Varanasi if her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi would ask her to do so. She made the statement on Sunday while campaigning for her brother in Kerala's Wayanad for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The Congress leader had grabbed headlines when she said “Why not Varanasi” when her party workers urged her to contest from Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency Sonia Gandhi is contesting the elections. With her latest retort, Priyanka has again created buzz around the political spectrum as there are rumours that she might give a tough competition to PM Modi in the polls.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked if she will be contesting from Varanasi: If Congress President asks me to contest, I will be happy to contest. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/rbMagjccOF — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019

On Saturday, Priyanka was addressing a rally in Wayanad where she spoke lengths about her brother and family. While seeking votes for Congress president, Priyanka said that the future of people would be in safer hands if the party would be voted to power.

She added that her brother is an epitome of virtues and is hard-working. While targetting the BJP, Priyanka said that the ruling party has betrayed the faith of people across the country. She said that after winning the Lok Sabha elections 2014, the BJP began thinking that power belonged to the party and not to people of the country.

The 7-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 began from April 11, 2019, and two phases have already been completed. The third phase is scheduled to take place on April 23. The counting of the votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

