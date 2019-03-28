Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, made headlines on late Wednesday night after she politely refused to be weighed against laddoos stacked up on one end of a weighing scale.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, made headlines on late Wednesday night after she politely refused to be weighed against laddoos stacked up on one end of a weighing scale. She was travelling via her brother and Congress scion Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi, before stopping in her way to meet some Congress leaders. The leaders had arranged a giant weighing scale, which is considered as a photo opportunity by many north Indian politicians as a status symbol.

While travelling to her mother and Sonia Gandhi’s Raebareli seat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered a tent where she came across the weighing scales decorated with flowers. The purpose behind the arrangement to distribute laddoos equal to her weight among the Congress leaders.

However, she firmly denied the offer and asked another Congress leader to do the honour. The entire incident was also filmed and is currently doing the rounds on several social media platforms.

In the video, when asked to sit on the weighing balance, Vadra replied “Do you think I weigh more than one quintal,” as reported by ANI. Her response burst the Congress leaders present at the spot into laughter. She then asked another Congress local leader to sit on the scale.

Apart from that, She was also seen with interacting with party workers in Amethi’s Gauriganj. The newly-appointed general secretary for eastern UP asked the workers whether they were ready for the 2022 elections.

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, while interacting with party workers in Amethi's Gauriganj: Tayyari kar rahe ho aap chunaav ki? Iss wale ki nahi, 2022 ke liye? Kar rahe ho? pic.twitter.com/PfuixUIhWk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019

Soon after being appointed as general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has visited the state for a couple of times. It is her second ground campaign of the state and she is expected to hold a closed-door meeting with Congress workers in Raebareli today. On Friday, she is scheduled to visit the Faizabad constituency, which also includes Ayodhya.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the key political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters. The elections, this year, will take place in seven phases. The counting of the votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vadra grabbed media attention after she said that she would contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 if the party would ask her to do so.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More