Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi says no tie-up with AAP in Delhi: AAP had announced its candidates on six parliamentary seats. Earlier, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that BJP and Congress had secret agenda in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi hinted no tie-up in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019 in the state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday made it clear that his party will go alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha 2019 elections, putting an end to all speculations about a possible tie-up between the AAP and the Congress. The former chief minister and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Sunday had said a list of those who will contest forthcoming parliamentary polls have been finalised.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced its candidates for six parliamentary seats. The party is discussing the 7th seat candidate. Earlier, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that BJP and Congress had secret agenda in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

He also said that AAP failed to convince the Congress party on alliance in the state. He added that Congress wanted to help BJP in the coming elections.

APP Delhi lawmakers Gopal Rai on Monday also said that the party will contest on its own and AAP is not in talks with the Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress had extended support to the first Arvind Kejriwal government in 2013. The Delhi Congress feels that the AAP is on a sticky wicket in the national capital, and the party should not join hands with it.

Election Commission on Sunday had announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The polls will be held from April 11 and the counting will be held on May 23.

In Delhi, polls will be conducted for Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi sears on 12. In the 2014 national elections, BJP had bagged all the seven seats.

