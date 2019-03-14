Lok Sabha elections 2019: Days after unanimously rejecting the possibility of forming an alliance with the AAP, Congress is reportedly re-assessing its decision. A report said that the party will only be forming a pact with the AAP if the party workers would agree to it.

The Congress is reconsidering pre-poll alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, said reports. The reports of the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital are gaining headlines days after the Delhi Congress unanimously rejected the possibility of the alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A report said that the party will only be forming a pact with the AAP if the party workers would agree to it.

The NDTV reported that the Congress will use the same method that it used earlier while picking up the chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan during the 2018 Assembly elections.

The reports revealed that a voice message will be sent to all the party workers via the Shakti app. The message will carry the voice of PC Chacko and the feedback will later be examined thoroughly by Congress scion Rahul Gandhi. Following the feedback, Gandhi will hold another meeting in the national capital and will announce his decision after having a brief meeting with Delhi unit leaders.

The Congress decision to re-assess its decision comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet asking for an alliance in Haryana.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kejriwal suggested that if AAP, JJP and the Congress fought together in Haryana then the BJP would lose the state’s 10 seats. While asking Rahul Gandhi to think over this, Kejriwal also launched a scathing attack the PM Modi-led central government saying the people of the country want to vote out the Modi and Amit Shah combine.

Earlier after being rejected to form an alliance, Kejriwal lashed out at the Congress and said that it had lost its aim to overthrow the BJP, he went on to say that the Congress and the BJP are in the same league.

