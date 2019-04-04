Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh on Wednesday launched a series of scathing attacks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Patla town of Ghaziabad district. The RLD chief went overboard with his speech after he asserted that PM Modi left his wife without divorcing her.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh on Wednesday launched a series of scathing attacks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Patla town of Ghaziabad district. The RLD chief went overboard with his speech after he asserted that PM Modi left his wife without divorcing her. Singh made the remarks when he called PM Modi a “woman-rights activist” for supporting Triple Talaq. He further accused the prime minister of never speaking the truth.

He said that PM Modi never lied, however, he never spoken the truth too. He further went on to say that his parents did not teach him to speak the truth like other children were being told.

Dubbing the PM as “hoshiyar aur shatir aadmi” (smart and clever man), Singh took a potshot at PM Modi saying that if he had visited Sri Lanka he could have claimed that he killed Ravan (the mythological evil in Ramayan). He added that besides PM Modi nobody did anything for the country.

#WATCH RLD Chief Ajit Singh on PM Modi: Ye jhoot nahi bolta..bas isne aaj tak sach nahi bola.Bacchon ko kehte hain sach bola kar,lekin iske Ma baap ne nahi sikhaya.Mahilaon ka pakshdhar hai,teen talaq teen talaq..apni patni ko ek baar bhi talaq nahi bola aur chhod diya (3.4.19) pic.twitter.com/K6kDMcKcmN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More