Lok Sabha elections 2019: Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that BJP might emerge victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, chances of Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the second time were questionable. Pawar added that BJP might emerge as the single largest party but Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the second term was doubtful.

The 78-year-old politician speaking at his grandnephew Parth Pawar’s political debut from Maval constituency said, if the BJP goes ahead with alliance government then its alliance partners would not want PM Modi to continue his term and hence would suggest a new candidate for the esteemed post. Pawar on Monday shocked many as he announced not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Parth is Sharad’s nephew, Ajit Pawar’s son.

The former Union Minister said that two members from the family were already contesting the election and hence he decided to withdraw from the election. Citing his long political career and experience Pawar said that somebody new from the family should be given space and platform to contest as he had already contested 14 times in the past.

The statement on Pawar not contesting Lok Sabha 2019 has come as a shock to many as Pawar, on February 20 had said that he will contest the election while his nephew Ajit Pawar and other family members won’t be contesting. NCP, in the upcoming polls, will be contesting in alliance with the Congress party with 48 seats in Maharashtra.

