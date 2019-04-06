Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP rebel and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has joined Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The actor has been quite vocal in criticising the Modi government and former party. Randeep Surjewala, who welcomed him in the party with Congress secretary KC Venugopal, said in a press conference that the best politician was in a wrong party but now he is in the right party.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Former BJP MP and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has joined Congress on Saturday ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The actor joined the party in the presence of Congress General secretary KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. Welcoming him into the party, Randeep Surjewala called Sinha one of the best politicians in the country. He added that the upcoming elections will be a fight against anti-democratic and anti-development Modi government.

Also known as a BJP rebel, Shatrughan Sinha has time and again pointed fingers at the Modi government and questioned their every move. As the actor becomes a member of Opposition, many social media users are calling the move a good riddance for BJP while some feel that Shatrughan Sinha is going to be a game-changer for Congress.

Shatrughan Sinha: Khamosh!

Manmohan Singh: Say that again and I'll whack you. #ShatrughanSinha #Congress — Jayanthi Jayavanth (@JayanthiJayava1) April 6, 2019

Shame on you sir … You support corruption. Khamosh #ShatrughanSinha — Vishwanath (@vmangadi) April 5, 2019

#ShatrughanSinha seems to be a very arrogant and egoist person to me. He was a mismatch in #BJP @BJP4India and I think #Congress @INCIndia will suit him better. — ankit tiwari (@AnkitTiwari_Ji) April 6, 2019

Now finally @ShatruganSinha is in @INCIndia Celebration day fr @BJP4India #ShatrughanSinha is just Liability to party now sie of relief that this joker is now property of gandhi family and adopted as slave to clean chappal at 10Janpath 😜 — Chowkidar Ratan (@singhratan656) April 6, 2019

Biggest plus point for Bjp that it has been able to offload Burden like these — ANSHU CHOUDHARY 🇮🇳 (@KumarAnshu04) April 6, 2019

Good riddance of bad rubbish. He has been nothing but a nuisance and an embarrassment to the BJP. — Akanksha Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@Mrs_Patankar) April 6, 2019

finaly bjp tenson goes to congress.. — biswajit rout (@biswajit115) April 6, 2019

#ShatrughanSinha joined Congress long back only the physical body joined today !! — Chowkidar (((Sushant))) (@spati2012) April 6, 2019

OMG. Now BJP is finished, Cong will sweep Bihar. What a stalwart, what a mass leader, what a loyal party worker. With his entry UPA will now get 545 seats minus 10% discount for its allies. — Arjun Pandit 🇮🇳 (@PYS1975) April 6, 2019

Very good news. Even since he was denied opportunity in Ministry,he was never of BJP, but was playing in the hands of Opposition parties. BJP's headache has gone without any medicine. He was thinking himself above every body. — suresh Pataskar/Main bhi Chowkidar. (@yespipataskar) April 6, 2019

On joining Congress, Shatrughan Sinha has penned a note on Twitter. In his note, the actor has said that he is bidding adieu to the old party with a heavy heart and immense pain on April 6, which is the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. Having been groomed under the leadership of Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, Late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, the politician added that some of the leaders in present BJP have turned it from Lok Shahi to Tana Shahi.

He empahsised that he is left with no choice but to leave the party. In his parting note, the actor added that he is hopeful that Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will provide him with the opportunity to serve the nation in terms of unity, development, progress and glory.

this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM #atalbiharivajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, Sri. L.K #Advani. I would like to include some of those who've not lived up — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

to the expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture. The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others.

Under the present President of Congress the very dynamic, able, tried, tested and successful face of today and tomorrow's India, @RahulGandhi, I hope, wish and pray that I'm heading into a better direction. Long live democracy and the — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

…..Congress party, along with the alliance of Lalu and Tejasvi's RJD. Long live our great India. Jai Hind. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

