Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Former BJP MP and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has joined Congress on Saturday ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The actor joined the party in the presence of Congress General secretary KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. Welcoming him into the party, Randeep Surjewala called Sinha one of the best politicians in the country. He added that the upcoming elections will be a fight against anti-democratic and anti-development Modi government.
Also known as a BJP rebel, Shatrughan Sinha has time and again pointed fingers at the Modi government and questioned their every move. As the actor becomes a member of Opposition, many social media users are calling the move a good riddance for BJP while some feel that Shatrughan Sinha is going to be a game-changer for Congress.
On joining Congress, Shatrughan Sinha has penned a note on Twitter. In his note, the actor has said that he is bidding adieu to the old party with a heavy heart and immense pain on April 6, which is the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. Having been groomed under the leadership of Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, Late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, the politician added that some of the leaders in present BJP have turned it from Lok Shahi to Tana Shahi.
He empahsised that he is left with no choice but to leave the party. In his parting note, the actor added that he is hopeful that Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will provide him with the opportunity to serve the nation in terms of unity, development, progress and glory.
