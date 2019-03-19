Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia founder Shivpal Singh Yadav says he wants to oust the BJP from the Centre. Shivpal has said that his party will contest all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party founder is in talks with other smaller parties to form a progressive alliance in the state to defeat BJP.

Shivpal Singh Yadav has said that he will contest on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia-led by Shivpal Yadav has allied with several smaller parties in the state to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shivpal is also in talks with Krishna Patel faction, who recently forged an alliance with Congress. Shivpal has claimed that Apna Dal will give additional support to his party.

The younger brother of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal has also confirmed that he will not attend the Holi festivities this year with his family. The Yadav clan had celebrated Holi festival together in Yadav residence in Saifai. The party leaders including Shivpal. Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, and others were enjoying the festival of colours with workers, relatives and friends.

Differences within the Yadav family happened in 2016 when Mulayam Singh sacked his son Akhilesh Yadav from the post of party chief in Uttar Pradesh. Mulayam Singh was the national president of Samajwadi Party back then. Akhilesh Yadav, in retaliation, took away important departments from Shivpal Yadav. Mulayam Singh ultimately sided with his son even after the humiliating defeat in 2017 assembly elections.

Later, Shivpal floated his own party in Uttar Pradesh. Shivpal even contested the Assembly elections held in 2017. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have not shown great interest in Shivpal Yadav in the potential allied front against BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP and SP had announced to contest on 38 and 37 constituencies respectively in the state. The two major parties had announced their alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand too.

Meanwhile, Shivpal has clarified that his party will not go in alliance with Congress in Lok Sabha polls 2019. He said that the main aim is to defeat BJP. If sources are to be believed, Before the Krishna Patel-led faction, Apna Dal allied with Congress, Shivpal party was fully eager to form an alliance with the Congress.

The state of Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha is slated to go for polls on April 11 in all seven phases. The last polling will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

