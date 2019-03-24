Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Azamgarh. Akhilesh’s father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is the sitting MP from Azamgarh. The party has listed on Sunday the name of party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the Yadav's bastion. Azam Khan is contesting his first ever Lok Sabha election 2019.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Azamgarh. Akhilesh’s father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is the sitting MP from Azamgarh. The party has listed on Sunday the name of party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the Yadav’s bastion. Meanwhile, party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will now contest from Mainpuri, from where he had won in 2014. SP has released the name of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019 for the first phase on Sunday. The list includes some senior leaders like Azam Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Ram Gopal Yadav, and party chief wife Dimple Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s name has been left out of the party’s list. The party has named one of its founding members Azam Khan to contest from Rampur Lok Sabha seat. Azam is contesting his first ever Lok Sabha election 2019. Azam has been nine times MLA for Rampur assembly seat.

By contesting from his father’s seat, Akhilesh Yadav has not only given a clear message that he is the real inheritor of his father’s legacy. Meanwhile, the party also issued a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming polls 2019. These also include Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh, Azam Khan to contest from Rampur #SamajwadiParty #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/X7KzUNv1oc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

The Azamgarh Lok Sabha segment has been seen as a Yadav bastion where almost the party has won several Lok Sabha elections. The seat which was held by party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier will now be another step for the party chief Akhilesh Yadav to lead on.

Azamgarh, from where Akhilesh will now be contesting the election, is seen as an easy constituency for the Samajwadi Party. The SP-BSP along with RLD are contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in an alliance. The SP will contest on 37 seats while BSP on 38 seats while three seats have been given to RLD. Two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli were left for Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 is slated on April 11. Polling on the 80 seats in the state will be held in seven phases from April 11. The counting of elections to be held on May 23.

Uttar Pradesh, that sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha will be an important part of BSP-SP-RLD alliance to take on BJP which had swepy ealier elections in the state

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More