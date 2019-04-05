Lok Sabha elections 2019: Addressing reporters in Lucknow, Akhilesh said the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing very rapidly and said the party's vision document will work to make India prosperous. He also said the ruling BJP government at the Centre is concealing the appalling figures of unemployment and farmer suicide.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today released the manifesto of the party for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Releasing the manifesto in Lucknow, the SP chief said it is for all sections of society. He said the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing very rapidly and said the party’s vision document will work to make India prosperous. Yadav said the PM Narendra Modi-led government is concealing the appalling figures of unemployment and farmer suicide. The people of the country need to know the actual picture of the situation in the country, he said.

Speaking about the manifesto, Akhilesh Yadav said farmers everywhere would be happy only if their entire debt is waived off. The opposition has been focused on jobs, farmer distress, increasing communalism and other issues in a bid to mount a challenge to the Narendra Modi-led BJP which is seeking re-election and has Uttar Pradesh at the centre of those plans. The BSP-SP alliance lost Gorakhpur MP Praveen Kumar Nishad, who had won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-poll last year stirring Opposition hopes for 2019, who joined the BJP after seat-sharing talks collapsed with the SP.

Akhilesh had tweeted yesterday that the Nishad defection will prove costly for the BJP and would hurt its chances.

The Samajwadi Party is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party with the SP contesting 37 of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and the BSP contesting in 38. The two parties put out their seat-sharing without talks with the Congress and have allotted Amethi and Rae Bareli to the grand old party. The anti-BJP coalition is expected to dent the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

