Samajwadi Party on Sunday released the list of star candidates including chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav. The party has also released the names of senior leaders like Azam Khan, Ram Gopal Yadav, and Jaya Bachchan. The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Azamgarh. The SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s name has been left out of the party’s star campaigners list.

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday released the list of star candidates including chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav. The party has also released the names of senior leaders like Azam Khan, Ram Gopal Yadav, and Jaya Bachchan. The list includes the candidates contesting in the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 and is scheduled to be held on April 11 for 10 seats. The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Azamgarh. In 2014, the Azamgarh Lok Sabha segment was won SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s name has been left out of the party’s star campaigners list. Mulayam, however, will be contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. The party has named one of its founding members Azam Khan to contest from Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

In 2014, Rampur was held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nepal Singh, who won the Rampur Lok Sabha segment against SP candidate Naseer Ahmad Khan with a margin of more than 23 thousand votes,

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More