Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has claimed that if the Narendra Modi government had not carried out the Balakot strikes after the Pulwama terror attack, the BJP would have won only 160 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He made the statement during an interview with the HuffPost. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP claimed the BJP might lose 50-60 seats as compared to the 2014 poll results following the Modi wave. He added that PM Modi can change the numbers drastically if he visits Ayodhya and promises to build the Ram Temple in his next term.

When asked about whether there is still a Modi wave, the BJP leader said that the prime minister is certainly the most credible leader in the fray. However, people were massively unsatisfied with the poor performance of the economy over the past five years. He added that people could have ignored the straits the economy is in if the BJP government had begun the construction of the Ram Temple.

Asked whether the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would join hands with the NDA coalition, Swamy said that he would not be surprised if she joins the NDA or extend support provided there is a change in leadership.

He added that with her decision, Mayawati would not ditch Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav as SP stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav has already wished PM Modi a second victory on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

He speculated that even if the BJP is reduced to 220-230 seats in the polls, its allies will get at least 30 seats. In such a scenario, President Ram Nath Kovind will invite the BJP-backed alliance to form the government and give it two weeks to form the government.

When asked about whether Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would have contested from Varanasi, the minister said she should run away from the country.

