Lok Sabha elections: Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Election Commission of India (ECI) after hearing Congress MP Sushmita Dev’s petition against PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled on May 2, 2019. The apex court sought a reply from the Election Commission on the plea that alleged that both the top BJP leaders have allegedly made hate speeches and used army forces for their political propaganda.

A three-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, noted that the election body was free to pass orders on the complaint filed by Sushmita Dev. The bench also comprised Justices Dipak Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna, who scheduled the next hearing in the case on Thursday, May 2. Sushmita Dev is the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Silchar and is also the president of the Mahila Congress. Dev has demanded quick action against the commission for not taking action regarding her petition.

In her plea, she targetted PM Modi claiming that leader held a massive rally in Gujarat after casting his vote on April 23, which was the violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

“The lack of decision despite cogent evidence, representations and exhortations to the Election Commission demonstrate abdication and indecision and a complete absence of justice, in ensuring a level playing field,” the petition said.

