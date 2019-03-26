Lok Sabha elections 2019: A video featuring External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Transport minister Nitin Gadkari has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms, mainly Twitter. The video is clearly demonstrating that these two heavyweights of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) share a special bond with each other. The video has surfaced from BJP's election meeting that took place on Monday.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: A video featuring External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Transport minister Nitin Gadkari has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms, mainly Twitter. The video is clearly demonstrating that these two heavyweights of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) share a special bond with each other. The video has surfaced from BJP’s election meeting that took place on Monday. The video has also been tweeted by Nitin Gadkari on his official Twitter handle. Sushma is undoubtedly one of the senior most leaders in the BJP. Apart from that, she is six years senior to Gadkari.

The video begins as Swaraj standing outside the meeting venue while Nitin Gadkari has just arrived there. Soon after leaving his vehicle, he approaches Sushma Swaraj and bows down in respect before the minister. Sushma also leaves no chances to shower her blessings and places her hand on Gadkari’s head affectionately. She can also be seen tapping on Gadkari’s back. Here you can watch the entire video:

#WATCH Delhi: Visuals of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from outside the BJP headquarters. The leaders had arrived for the party's CEC meeting. pic.twitter.com/7NMXtsH0af — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

Soon after the video went viral, Gadkari also re-tweeted the video from his official account and thanked Swaraj for her blessings and warm wishes. The video has been re-tweeted several times on the micro-blogging platform. Apart from that, the Tweeple were also seen as reacting to the video. Here are some of the re-tweets and comments on the video:

Sir, You will win by huge margin since blessings of sister is with you. — Sukarm Kumar Marwah (@Sukarm1) March 25, 2019

Yeah that made me emotional too… Heartwarming to see that — ♚ŘiŘö♚ 🇮🇳 (@richa_roy) March 25, 2019

एक माँ का अपने बच्चे की पीठ थप थपाना इसे ही तो कहते है। — चौकीदार चंद्रेश आनंदजी हेनिया (@ca_henia) March 25, 2019

आपकी विजय निश्चित है सर 👏👏👏 — chowkidar Dr Agraz Pratap Singh 🇮🇳 (@DAgrazchauhan) March 25, 2019

BJP is a FAMILY ❤️ — Chowkidar Nikhar budhadev (@Nikharbudhadev) March 25, 2019

Great gesture — Ashok Kumar Jha (@AshokKu37273042) March 25, 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019 are around the corner and the key political parties are busy making efforts to woo the voters. Earlier on Monday, Gadkari, who is going to contest from the Nagpur constituency took a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Ganga yatra. The polls in Nagpur are scheduled to take place on April 11.

पार्टी ने फिर एक बार नागपुर से प्रत्याशी चुना है इसके लिए आभार। नागपुर की जनता के स्नेह और विश्वास के दम पर रेकॉर्ड मतों से हमारी जीत होगी और केंद्र में मोदीजी के नेतृत्व में फिर एक बार एनडीए की सरकार बनेगी, यह भरोसा है। pic.twitter.com/zMw1BEuU1j — Chowkidar Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 21, 2019

He claimed that if he would not have made Allahabad-Varanasi waterway, Priyanka had not visited the place. She also questioned her whether she would have drunk Ganga water under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

On the other, Swaraj will not contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019, however, the party has continuously been trying to change her decision. The elections in India will take place in seven phases this year. The counting will take place on May 23, 2019.

