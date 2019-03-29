Reports said that Tej Pratap Yadav was seeking to accommodate Chandrapraksh Yadav from Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat and Angesh Kumar from Sheohar, but the party seems to be disinterested. He had said that he was urging his father and brother to give tickets to young faces for making the party strong.

Amid Yadav family clash, Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate against his father-in-law Chandrika Rai from Saran Lok Sabha seat. As per reports, the Yadav heir has also threatened to quit the party. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of party president Lalu Prasad, on Thursday resigned as the party’s students wing. The sudden development comes as a major embarrassment to the party which has been beset by speculations of fierce rivalry between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.



Reports said that Tej Pratap Yadav was seeking to accommodate Chandrapraksh Yadav from Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat and Angesh Kumar from Sheohar, but the party seems to be disinterested. He had said that he was urging his father and brother to give tickets to young faces for making the party strong. Without naming anyone, he said that he wanted two candidates for the two seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) on Friday had announced the distribution of seats among ‘Mahagathbandhan’ partners. The party has fielded father-in-law of Tej Pratap, Chandrika Rai as its candidate, from Saran. Tej Pratap, who married Chandrika Rai’s daughter Aishwarya, has had troubled relations with his in-laws ever since he decided to divorce his wife.

Saran Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar state. In 2009, the RJD patron Lalu Prasad Yadav had won the seat against BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Reddy. However, in 2014, the RJD candidate, Rabri Devi failed to win the seat from BJP candidate.

छात्र राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के संरक्षक के पद से मैं इस्तीफा दे रहा हूँ।

नादान हैं वो लोग जो मुझे नादान समझते हैं।

कौन कितना पानी में है सबकी है खबर मुझे। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 28, 2019

In 2019, the RJD has announced that the party candidate for Saran Lok Sabha seat will be Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Tej Pratap. The decision may not go well with the RJD leader Tej Pratap. The leader has decided to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from the Saran seat.

Tej Pratap Yadav had won the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections from Mahua constituency. He has served as the minister from November 2015 to July 2017 during the JDU-RJD coalition government.

Meanwhile, the other three allies BJP, LJP, and JDU have also announced their seat-sharing policy in the state. JDU will contest on 17 seats, BJP to 17 seats and LJP to 6 seats.

The Saran Lok Sabha seat which was claimed by BJP in 2014 from RJD leader and former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, will be contested by BJP candidate again after the seat-sharing formula between three alliance partners.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More