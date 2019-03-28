Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, resigns as RJD youth wing chief: Elder son of Lalu Yadav said that he has resigned as the chief of RJD's student wing. The development comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha election in the country. The latest move by the RJD leader once again hints towards differences with his brother and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, resigns as RJD youth wing chief: Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, has resigned as the convenor of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party’s student wing. He confirmed his resignation on Twitter. Elder son of Lalu Yadav said that he has resigned as the chief of RJD’s student wing. The development comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha election in the country. The move by Lalu’s son has again hinted towards differences with his brother Tejashwi Yadav. Reports said that there is a tussle going between Tej Pratap and former deputy chief minister of Bihar. However, Tej has denied such reports.

Reports said that Tej Pratap was seeking to accommodate Chandrapraksh Yadav from Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat and Angesh Kumar from Sheohar, but the party seems to be disinterested.

छात्र राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के संरक्षक के पद से मैं इस्तीफा दे रहा हूँ।

नादान हैं वो लोग जो मुझे नादान समझते हैं।

कौन कितना पानी में है सबकी है खबर मुझे। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 28, 2019

Tej Pratap said that he was urging his father and brother to give tickets to young faces for making the party strong. Without naming anyone, he said that he wanted two candidates for the two seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He was scheduled to hold a press conference, but at the eleventh hour, he did not attend it. Reports suggest that Tej Pratap was asked by RJD leaders not to attend presser.

Lalu’s elder son won the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections from Mahua constituency. He has served as the minister in chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet from November 2015 to July 2017 during the JDU-RJD coalition government. While Tejashwi Yadav is the opposition leader in the Bihar Assembly. He won assembly elections from Raghopur constituency in 2015.

Meanwhile, after facing a crushing defeat in the 2014 elections in Bihar, the RJD and Congress have formed a Grand Alliance along with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, Vikasheel Insaan and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)

According to the seat-share arrangement, RJD would contest from 20 seats, Congress from nine, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party from five, Vikasheel Insaan from three and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) from three.

In the last Lok Sabha polls in the state, BJP bagged 22 seats, RJD won four andCongress claimed one.

