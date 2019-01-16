Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president and son of K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao met with YSR Congress' chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday over the formation of Federal Front. KT Rama Rao was accompanied by TRS MP Vinod Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar and other senior leaders.

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has met several state parties leaders to form a Federal Front against BJP and Congress. Today, TRS working president and son of KCR, KT Rama Rao met with YSR Congress’ chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. KT Rama Rao was accompanied by TRS MP Vinod Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar and other senior leaders.

KTR on Twitter had said that he was meeting Jagan on the instructions of KCR and an offer would be extended to the YSRCP to join the Federal Front.

After the meeting, YSR Congress’ leader Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he spoke to KCR garu on the phone and they discussed the federal front ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “If we want to change, we need to act. Take special status to Andhra for example. A promise made with the Parliament as the witness was not fulfilled. Many such promises are pending,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TRS working president KTR also addressed the media after meeting Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Jagan and KCR will soon meet in Andhra Pradesh. KTR said that his father and TRS chief KCR has been saying that a change should come in the country since the Centre is not caring for states’ rights. In wake of that, he has begun work to form a non-BJP and non-Congress Federal Front for the upcoming general elections.

“We discussed our plans for the front. Like-minded forces who believe in strengthening regional parties and states are coming together. Soon KCR will go to Andhra and meet Jagan and take this discussion forward,” said KTR.

