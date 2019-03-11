Lok Sabha elections 2019: Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader, Firhad Hakim said that it would be difficult for voters, observing Ramazan, to cast their votes. He added that the minority population in the 3 states is quite high and the EC should have kept the fact in mind. The seven-phase elections in the state will commence from April 11 and will continue till May 19.

Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Mayor & TMC leader: EC is a constitutional body&we respect them. We don't want to say anything against them. But 7-phase election will be tough for people in Bihar, UP&WB. It'll be most difficult for those who will be observing ramzan at that time. (10.03) pic.twitter.com/fLj4Ivferd — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019

Targeting the BJP, the TMC leader said that the party wants minorities to not exercise their voting rights adding that the party is not worried. He added that people in the state are committed to removing the BJP from the state.

He said that the TMC respect the EC and would not say anything against them citing that it is a constitutional body. He went on to say that PM Modi-led central government had misled the EC over law and order situation in the state.

On the contrary, the BJP had welcomed the EC’s decision saying it reflects the law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the state Congress has also supported the TMC and demanded the EC to reconsider its decision to hold polls in the month of Ramzan.

