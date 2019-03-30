Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Thackeray said the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was possible for the second time because the two parties believe in the same ideology -- Hindutva and Nationalism.

Uddhav Thackeray says parties who were deriving satisfaction from the BJP-Shiv Sena tussle silenced: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah buried the hatchet after the two leaders sat together and discussed things that had widened the rift between the BJP and the Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Thackeray said the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was possible for the second time because the two parties believe in the same ideology — Hindutva and Nationalism. Thackeray was addressing the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ ahead of Amit Shah’s filing of nomination Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

Some parties were deriving satisfaction from the BJP-Shiv Sena tussle as the two allies were fighting among themselves over petty issues…But they didn’t know that opinions were different but their ideology was the same, Thackeray said.

कुछ लोग खुशी मना रहे थे कि 2 समान विचारधारा वाली पार्टियां आपस में लड़ रही हैं। लेकिन वो लोग नहीं जानते की मत भिन्न हो सकते हैं, विचारधारा नहीं: श्री उद्धव ठाकरे pic.twitter.com/wBQevsdUf3 — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) March 30, 2019

Thackeray said his father had taught him to do everything from the heart. The BJP and the Shiv Sena had differences of opinion over several developmental issues but that was solved through negotiations and the Shiv Sena never backstabbed the BJP and never will do so.

