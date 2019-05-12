Lok Sabha Elections 2019: As Delhi goes to vote today, there are a number of new voters too. People from 59 constituencies across six states and one Union Territory have geared up to cast their votes in the second last phase of Lok Sabha elections. Along with the national capital, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal polls today.

There have been set many polling booths in Delhi, but to find one nearest to you, any of these steps are to be followed!

Step 1: The voters can simply visit the website electoralsearch.in to find their polling booth.

Step 2: The voters can use the Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth

Step 3: Another way to find a polling booth is that you can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

Step 4: To get the Polling station location, the voters can simply SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950

Here’s the polling process for Lok Sabha Elections:

1. First, the polling official will check the voter’s name on the voters’ list along with the ID proof.

2. Now, the voter’s finger will be inked and a slip will be handovered. The official will also take a signature of the voter on a register.

3. The slip has to be deposited by the voter to the third polling official and show the inked finger, proceeding to the polling booth.

4. There will be a ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice, the voter has to press it on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), a beep sound

5. Now the voters need to check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip comprises of Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.

6. A voter also has an option to press NOTA, None of the Above, if he/she thinks no candidate is good enough.

7. No Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadgets are allowed at the polling booth.

