West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stated that the BJP is running short of candidates who can win the upcoming polls 2019 in West Bengal. As per reports, BJP president Dilip Ghosh has admitted that his party does not have enough candidates who would win Lok Sabha seats in the state. Ghosh has said that the party has not enough candidates for the general elections as the party had given them tickets in Panchayat and assembly polls.

The BJP West Bengal president has said that the candidates had already contested Assembly elections earlier and also some of candidates have fought Panchayat polls. He questioned that he cannot give mandate to such candidates further as the party should be working for enlarge its reach to expand the unit in the state.

Ghosh has also said that the party has not inits list the well known leaders to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Meanwhile, Ghosh rejected his party’s alliance in the state.

Recently, number of elected representatives from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress and the CPI(M) have switched over to the BJP. However, party president Amit Shah has set a target of winning 23 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Trinamool Congress legislator Arjun Singh had also joined the BJP for giving a boost to the party’s prospects in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The four-time legislator from Bhatpara, Arjun Singh is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls 2019 from the Barrackpore seat against TMC heavyweight and former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi. Singh is the latest entry into the BJP. Earlier, expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra joined the saffron party.

The 2019 Lok Sabha Election dates were finally out last week The seven phase polling across the country is scheduled on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The votes across the country will be counted on a single day on May 23. In West Bengal, the polling will take place in all the 7 phases starting from April 11 and ends on May 19.

Meanwhile, TMC has announced the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 2019 in the state. the state West Bengal is one of the key states to take part in the formation of the government.

