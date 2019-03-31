Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday came down heavily on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for choosing Kerala’s Wayanad to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019, apart from his traditional Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath said the people of Amethi will give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi for deceiving them. Due to fear of losing elections, Rahul Gandhi has decided to fight parliamentary polls from two seats, the UP CM further said. He also urged the voters to punish the Congress for its deeds.

BJP president Amit Shah had also mocked Rahul Gandhi for his decision to contest from Wayanad along with Amethi. He said the Congress Gandhi fled to Kerala as he fears that the voters of Amethi will seek an account of work done by him and his party.

The Congress hit back at the BJP, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections from two seats – Varanasi and Vadodara.

Just like previous Lok Sabha elections, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani will take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, which has been held by the Congress scion since 2004 when was elected for the first time as MP. In 2014, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Earlier in the day, former Union Minister AK Antony and Randeep Surjewala announced that Rahul Gandhi has given his consent to contest from two seats. The Left parties have sought clarification from the Congress on its decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad seat.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it’s not a good sign. He, however, said the LDF is very much capable of defeating Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad.