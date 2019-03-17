YSR Congress Party on Sunday released its full list of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies in the state that will go to polls on April 11 next month. Meanwhile, the three ruling TDP leaders including Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Kurnool MP Butta Renuka have joined the YSR Congress on Saturday.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday has announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, YSR has released its full list of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in the state. The polls are due to be held on April 11 next month to constitute the fifteenth Legislative Assembly. These elections are to be held simultaneously with the general election.

#UPDATE YSR Congress party has announced a list of 175 candidates for assembly elections and a list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, in Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/PMShI3L0JZ — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

Three top leaders on Saturday had left the ruling party TDP and joined the YSR Congress in presence of party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy including senior TDP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy, former TDP MLC Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Kurnool MP Butta Renuka.

All the new entrants have been listed to contest the upcoming elections in the state. After paying homage to his late father, YSRCP chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy released the list and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at their family estate in Kadapa district.

The party has claimed to have included seven candidates from the backward classes, four Scheduled Castes and one from Scheduled Tribes in the 25 Lok Sabha candidates list. Among 175 assembly candidates, the party claimed to have 41 belonged to the backward classes and five to the Muslim community.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had also released its first list of 126 candidates for the April 11 assembly election. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh figured in the list. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh too will be fighting his first electoral battle from Mangalagiri constituency. CM Chandrababu Naidu will also be contesting the assembly election for the seventh time from Kuppam in his native Chittoor district.

The Assembly Elections are slated to be held on 11 April 2019 to constitute the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in the state. The elections will be held simultaneously with the general election. The incumbent TDP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party Chief Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy and the Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan are the main opponents.

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan have announced their alliance with the BSP in the state. The two leaders Pawan Kalyan and Mayawati on Saturday have declared their tie-up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 and assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

BSP chief Mayawati had so far allied with SP led by Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh where they decided to 38-37 seat share formula and other states as well like Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. The two former chief ministers have signed a deal after a proper discussions and ongoing battle to ensure the ruling party BJP to throw it out of the power.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More