Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Challenges BJP's Mandate, Signals Potential Negotiations with NDA Allies

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who arrived in Delhi for the scheduled INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday, questioned the legitimacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mandate, alleging that the BJP lacks a clear majority and aims to establish an unstable government.

Raut asserted that the INDIA bloc holds both the mandate and the numbers required for governance, casting doubt on BJP’s ability to lead effectively.

“Where does BJP have the majority? They are stuck on 237-240. I believe that Modi ji and BJP don’t have the majority. They want to give an unstable government. It is not Modi ji’s work to run such a government. He used to talk about Modi ki sarkar, modi ki guarantee…If they try to form a government, it will not stay. We have the mandate and the number,” Raut declared.

With BJP falling short of a clear mandate, Raut hinted at potential negotiations with NDA allies like JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and Chirag Paswan.

“Who is there in the NDA, Nitish Babu, Chandra Babu, two ‘babus’ are there. There is Chirag babu…’ Dekh lenge’. The people have taken away BJP’s majority and made them stand at 232. They are trying to form a ‘Jod-tod wali sarkaar’. Let them do it, such efforts are made in a democracy. Let them go (take an oath), if they have numbers, then they will go. We will keep seeing, we are getting entertained, why will we leave our entertainment?…”

Despite assurances from leaders like Naidu and Nitish affirming their support for the NDA government, speculation persists that the INDIA bloc seeks to entice certain NDA allies to bolster its position.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP secured 240 seats, a notable decrease from its 2019 tally of 303. Meanwhile, the Congress demonstrated significant growth, clinching 99 seats in the latest election.

