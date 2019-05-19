Lok Sabha Elections Bihar Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Who will more seats in Bihar? NewsX will announce the exit polls of the state at 6:30 pm. Follow newsx.com for all the latest updates on Bihar exit polls.

Lok Sabha Elections Bihar Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: NewsX will announce the Bihar Lok Sabha exit polls today at 6:30 pm. The elections in Bihar were conducted in seven phases in the sate. The state sends 40 MPs to the parliament and plays an important role in government formation at the Centre. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP bagged 22 seats, Lok Janshakti Party six, RJD (s) and the rest were won by smaller parties in the state. The Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party are holding the power at state level with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister. NewsX will announce the exit polls of the state at 6:30 pm. Follow newsx.com for all the latest updates on Bihar exit polls.

Lok Sabha Elections Bihar Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates:

• Bihar recorded 49.92 polling in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App