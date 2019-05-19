Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019: According to the NewsX-Neta exit poll, BJP-led NDA will get 242 seats, Congress led-UPA to get 162 seats, SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan likely to win 43 seats and Others may win 88 seats in the 17 Lok Sabha. The Election Commission of India will announce the official results on May 23, 2019.

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019: Voting for all 7 phases for the 17th Lok Sabha has concluded and now political pundits are trying to predict the results. Lok Sabha election 2019 was held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019, and the counting of votes will be held on May 23, 2019. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed all publications and TV channels to project their exit polls after 6:30 pm when the polling for the phase 7 will end in 7 states and 1 union territory.

13 seats in Punjab, 8 seats in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and the lone seat of Chandigarh witnessed polling today. The exit polls will begin across all channels today after 6:30 pm. In the series, NewsX-India News has tied up with 3 pollsters: Polstrat, Neta and C-Voter to know and predict the number of seats each party can win or are expected to win.

According to the NewsX-India News and Polstrat, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to 242 seats, Congress-led United Progressive Alliance to win 162, SP-BSP-RLD’s collation or Mahagathbandhan may get 43 seats and Left parties to get 5 seats. While other parties and independent candidates can register to win on 88 seats.

Take a look at NewsX-India News and Pollsters’ seat wise prediction for each state for the Lok Sabha election result 2019:

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP is expected to win most of the seats with 20, TDP to win the remaining 5.

Arunachal: Congress 1. BJP 1

Assam: BJP 6, Congress 5, AGP 1, AIUDF 1, BPF 1

Andaman and Nicobar: 1

Bihar: BJP 9, JDU 9, LJP 3, RJD 11, Congress 5, VIP 1, RSLP 2

Chandigarh: Congress 1

Chhattisgarh: Congress 7, BJP 4

Dadra Nagar Haveli: BJP 1

Daman Diu: BJP 1

Delhi: BJP 5, Congress 2

Goa: Congress 1, BJP 1

Gujarat: BJP 21, Congress 5

Haryana: Congress 3, BJP 6, JJP 1

Himachal: BJP 4

Jammu Kashmir: Congress 2, BJP 2, NC 2

Jharkhand: Congress 2, BJP 7, JVM 1, JMM 4

Karnataka: BJP 15, Congress 10, JDS 2, Ind 1

Kerala: Congress 10, CPM 4, BJP 1, RSP 1, Kerala Congress-Mani 1, IUML 2, CPI 1

Lakshadweep: NCP 1

Madhya Pradesh: BJP 18, Congress 11

Maharashtra: NCP 8, BJP 17, Congress 10, Shiv Sena 11, Swabhimani Paksha 1, BVA 1

Manipur: BJP 2

Meghalaya: Congress 1, NPP 1

Mizoram: 1

Nagaland: Congress 1

Odisha: BJD 8, Congress 2, BJP 11

Puducherry: Congress 1

Punjab: Congress 8, SAD 3, BJP 1, AAP 1

Rajasthan: Congress 8, BJP 17

Sikkim: SDF 1

TN: DMK 17, ADMK 8, VCK 2, AMMK 5, PMK 1, DMDK 1, MDMK 1, Congress 3, BJP 1

Telangana: TRS 15, AIMIM 1, Congress 1

Tripura: BJP 2

UP: RLD 1, BSP 22, BJP 33, SP 20, Congress 4

Uttarakhand BJP 4, Congress 1

West Bengal: BJP 11, Trinamool Congress 29, Congress 2



