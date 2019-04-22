Lok Sabha elections: An FIR has been registered against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal constituency, over her alleged remarks on the demolition of disputed mosque at Ayodhya. Madhya Pradesh’s deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Irshad Wali said that Sadhvi Pragya Thakur would be charged for saying that she was proud to be part of the Babri mosque demolition.

Lok Sabha elections: An FIR has been registered against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal constituency, over her alleged remarks on the demolition of disputed mosque at Ayodhya. Madhya Pradesh’s deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Irshad Wali said that Sadhvi Pragya Thakur would be charged for saying that she was proud to be part of the Babri mosque demolition. Sudam Khade, district election officer, had ordered the police to file the FIR under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating the model code of conduct.

Bhopal sub-divisional magistrate lodged the FIR with Kamala Nagar police station on Monday night. Earlier, the election officer had sent an order to Pragya Thakur after she said in an interview that she was proud to be a part of the demolition of the disputed shrine at Ayodhya.

However, after EC’s orders, Pragya Thakur had tried to do the damage control saying that she had not given any statement to create any tension among any caste, religion, community and linguistic group or hurt communal sentiments. She also added that her statement expressed her inner voice and asked the EC to end the matter at that level only.

However, her efforts did not seem to work well with the commission. The election commission stated her remark violated the model code of conduct and ordered an FIR against her. Thakur is currently busy with her election campaign and has left the matter for her legal team. In the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, she is contesting against Congress’ Digvijay Singh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More