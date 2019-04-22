Lok Sabha elections 2019: Gujarat's 26, Kerala's 20 seats to go for polls in third phase, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah among key contestants: The voters in Kerala and Gujarat would decide the candidature of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday. Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad while Shah is fighting from Gandhi Nagar. Both Gujarat and Kerala would see polls for all the seats in a single phase. In the third phase, a total of 116 Lok Sabha constituencies would elect their parliamentarians across 12 states and two Union Territories.

Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah among key contestants: In the third phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections, all the seats in Gujarat and Kerala would go to polls on Tuesday. Gujarat has a total of 26 seats while Kerala comprises of 20 seats. The third would decide the fate of big guns including Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah and Shashi Tharoor who are contesting from these states. Congress president is contesting from Wayanad, BJP President from Gandhi Nagar and former diplomat and two-time parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram.

In 2014, the BJP swept Gujarat’s all the seats. United Democratic Front won 12 seats while Democratic Front bagged eight seats in Kerala.

Here is the list of seats from Gujarat and Kerala:

Gujarat: Rajkot, Valsad, Vadodara, Surendra Nagar, Surat, Sabarkantha, Porbandar, Patan, Gandhi Nagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmed West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bardoli, Bharuch, Chhota, Bhavnagar, Dahod, Kachchh, Kheda, Udaipur, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Navsari, Mahesana and Panchmahal.

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara and Thiruvananthapuram.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More