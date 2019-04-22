Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah among key contestants: In the third phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections, all the seats in Gujarat and Kerala would go to polls on Tuesday. Gujarat has a total of 26 seats while Kerala comprises of 20 seats. The third would decide the fate of big guns including Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah and Shashi Tharoor who are contesting from these states. Congress president is contesting from Wayanad, BJP President from Gandhi Nagar and former diplomat and two-time parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram.
In 2014, the BJP swept Gujarat’s all the seats. United Democratic Front won 12 seats while Democratic Front bagged eight seats in Kerala.
Here is the list of seats from Gujarat and Kerala:
Gujarat: Rajkot, Valsad, Vadodara, Surendra Nagar, Surat, Sabarkantha, Porbandar, Patan, Gandhi Nagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmed West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bardoli, Bharuch, Chhota, Bhavnagar, Dahod, Kachchh, Kheda, Udaipur, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Navsari, Mahesana and Panchmahal.
Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara and Thiruvananthapuram.
