Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 1: Political bigwigs like Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, General VK Singh, YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy were among the early ones to cast the vote for Lok Sabha elections in their respective polling booths.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 1: Political bigwigs like Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, General VK Singh, YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were among the early ones to cast the vote for Lok Sabha elections in their respective polling booths. Their fate is at stake today as the voting across 20 states and union territories for parliamentary polls is underway and will last today till 5:00 pm. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, TRS leader K Kavitha, former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, BJP’s Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also among the prominent leaders who exercised their franchise within a few hours of the beginning of voting at 7:00 am this morning.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also cast his vote for the Nagpur parliamentary constituency, where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is locking horns with Nana Patole, a former BJP leader. He switched to the Congress in January this year.

The Indian elections are the biggest democratic exercise in the world with over 900 million people having the voting right. To attract a maximum number of voters to come out and exercise, rose petals are being showered at a pooling booth number 126 in Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, the state which sends 80 lawmakers to Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be looking for a second term while the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress will try to unseat him. The BJP-led NDA has pitched development agenda and their report card of the last 5 years along with nationalism push that began with Pulwama attack and subsequent Balakot airstrike.

NYAY, a scheme to give Rs 72, 000 per annum to 20 percent of the poorest families, has been the centerpiece of Congress campaign for Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh are among 20 states and Union Territories going to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections today.

The voting for Lok Sabha will be held over seven phases, through May 19, followed by the voting on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More