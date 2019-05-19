Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav or Rahul Gandhi. NewsX and C-Voter will predict the exact number of seats for BJP, SP-BSP and Congress in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Narendra Modi, Ami Shah, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi: NewsX in association with C-Voter will release the exit polls after the end of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections across the country today at 6.30 pm. The counting of votes for all 543 seats across the country will be conducted on May 23, 2019. For the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the lower house of the parliament, NewsX has surveyed voters in the state and would announce its prediction today.

In UP, political observers have predicted neck and neck contest between gathbandhan and the ruling BJP. The saffron party had swept polls in 2014 bagging 72 off 80 sets. The 2014 thumping victory of BJP challenged the existence of Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party which later joined hands only to keep BJP at bay. The Congress is also fighting in the state but experts have predicted the grand olf party may not win many seats.

The SP-BS-RLD alliance had not fielded candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli leaving the seats for Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates

• After the last phase of voting ends, NewsX will publish its comprehensive exit polls.

• The last phase of polling recorded 54.46 per cent voter turnout.

• According to NewsX exit poll, the SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhan will win 43 sets in UP, BJP 23 and Congress four.

Live Updates

