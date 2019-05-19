Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Narendra Modi or Mamata Banerjee, who will win more Lok Sabha seats? Lok Sabha Elections Exit Polls Results 2019 Live Updates Odisha: The West Bengal Lok Sabha elections exit poll results will be declared today after 6:30 pm. Will Narendra Modi succeeded in the Trinamool-ruled state? Will he defeat Mamata Banerjee? Wait for NewX exit polls.

Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2019: As the polling across 59 constituencies ended on Sunday, NewsX will publish the comprehensive exit polls about the state of West Bengal after 6:30 pm. NewsX and India News have tied up with 3 pollsters: Polstrat, Neta and CVoter. In the last election, the Trinamool Congress bagged 34 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress won four seats as compared to six in 2009. The BJP had also won two seats taking its tally from one in 2009 polls.

The BJP has primarily focused on West Bengal in the campaigning with its leaders saying that the state would help BJP to form the government at the Centre. The BJP is eyeing to win more than 20 seats in the TMC-ruled state. Both the polling and campaigning in the state were marred by violence. The Election Commission had to cancel the campaigning. During BJP president Amit Shah’s rally, violence had erupted between saffron party workers and TMC supporters.

Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates:

• Trinamool Congress will emerge as the largest party winning 29 in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in West Bengal.

• Several political parties have complained to Election Commission of violence in the state.

