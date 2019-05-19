The exit polls result is out and reveals Modi-wave effect all across the country with NDA 2 possibility. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK is expected to win between 34-38 seats.

The last and 7th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 are waning to an end in 59 constituencies as you read this. The exit poll projections will begin at 630 pm as mandated by the Election Commission. The exit polls will begin across all channels after 630 pm. NewsX India News has tied up with 3 pollsters: Polster, Neta and CVoter. Catch their predictions and other exit poll surveys here.

The Exit poll results will certainly help us to gauge the political dynamics in the country, as the nation awaits the result of the 17th general election which will be declared on May 23. Following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines, the exit polls will start once the polling of the seventh and last phase of voting concludes at 6: 30 pm. State wise if one sees, the state of Tamil Nadu had its first round of voting on April, 18 which saw 71% voting percentage at its 37 constituencies where DMK, AIADMK are primarily locking horns.

Polling is in progress in four constituencies of Tamil Nadu today with a total of 137 candidates including those from the AIADMK, DMK, TTV Dhinakran-led AMMK and Kamal Hassan’s MNM, contesting the four seats.

An intriguing battle in Tamil Nadu is expected as apart from the alliances led by the two major parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) are also in the fray. The national parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will field five and ten candidates, respectively, in the state. The BJP is in alliance with the AIADMK while the Congress and DMK will be fighting the poll together.

Here are the LIVE updates:

With the survey taken out by NewsX in collaboration with Polster, Neta and CVoter , out of 39 seats in the state, the data reveals the ruling DMK winning seats between 34-38, while the UPA winning 22 seats and NDA managing with 18 seats

