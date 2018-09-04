Ninety-four MPs are yet to declare their assets and liabilities, a reply to a query under the RTI Act has revealed. Coming to the MPs who have not updated their details in the Lok Sabha contains seven ministers from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and nine are from the Indian National Congress (INC). Besides this, two members each from Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Janata Dal (United) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also have their names on the list.

Ninety-four MPs are yet to declare their assets and liabilities, a reply to a query under the RTI Act has revealed. Among the 94 parliamentarians, 65 members are from the lower house or Lok Sabha and 29 members are from the upper house or Rajya Sabha. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MPs are subjected to declare their assets and liabilities under the ‘Members of Lok Sabha (Declaration of Assets and Liabilities) Rules, 2004’. It also said that out of 65 MPS, around 61 Lok Sabha MPs have not furnished their details since 2014, while four of them have recently joined the Lok Sabha through by-elections.

The facts came to light after activist Rachna Kalra received a reply to her query filed under the Right to Information Act. The reply also read that the newly-elected members of Lok Sabha have 90 days to come with the declaration of their assets and liabilities. The deadline for the ministers has been started from the date when they have taken their oath/affirmation.

The list also named down four members each from Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJSP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) who haven’t declared their assets in the last few years.

Some regional parties including, All India NR Congress (AINRC), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are among others, have members who haven’t filed their details.

Coming to the Rajya Sabha, only the newly elected members are required to file their details of assets and lliabilitiesunder the Members of Rajya Sabha (Declaration of Assets and Liabilities) Rules, 2004.

