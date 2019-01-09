Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the 10 % Reservation Bill for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the General category in the government jobs and admissions in the educational institutes. The bill passed with a majority of 323 votes, while 3 members of the parliament voting against the amendment bill.

The 10 % Reservation Bill for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the General category got the nod of Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill was supported by maximum parties in the House and after a day-long exercise, it was passed with a majority of 323 votes, while 3 members of the parliament voting against the amendment bill.

The bill was tabled by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand had tabled the bill, which was later supported by other Members of the Parliament to give 10% reservation to the EWS in general category for government jobs and admissions to educational institutions.

Responding to questions of opposition, during the Lok Sabha during the debate in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot today said that the policy is good and so is the intention of the government. The bill will be presented in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, where the Narendra Modi government has to push the bill with all its power, while the opposition will get another chance to raise questions against it.

