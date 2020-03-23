Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made 40 amendments to the Finance Bill which was passed without a discussion.

Lok Sabha, on its opening day of the budget session, passed the Finance Bill 2020 with amendments on Monday, March 23. All parties gave a nod to pass the central government’s financial and tax proposals for the financial year 2021 without a discussion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made 40 amendments to the Finance Bill. Speaker Om Birla said the decision to pass the Bill without any discussion was taken at an all-party meeting. Some amendments moved by the Opposition were negated, he added.

All parties agreed to government’s decision is view to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Finance Minister, in a tweet, said in view of the spread of novel CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as pandemic by the WHO, and decision of Government of India to treat this as notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity.

Although, when the Finance Minister was presenting the amendments to the Bill, Congress leader in Lol Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK’s TR Baalu tried to intervene her as they wanted to know about the Government’s financial plans and package that have been impacted due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Budget Session was scheduled to end on April 3 but due to coronavirus the speaker adjourned the house indefinitely.

