Surrogacy Regulation Bill 2016 passed in Lok Sabha: The Upper House (Lok Sabha) of the Parliament on Wednesday passed the Surrogacy Regulation Bill 2016 which will prohibit commercial surrogacy and prevent the exploitation of women on the economic grounds. Speaking on the matter, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday said that the bill will protect the dignity of women, economic exploitation also will also protect the interest of surrogate children who have been abandoned. Union Minister further said that all the sections of the society have been demanding to pass the bill.

Following the passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha, the bill will still allow a couple to have a child through surrogacy who cannot conceive it. However, in these cases, certificates proving the eligibility of the surrogate mother will have to be presented passed from an appropriate authority. According to the bill, the intending couple must be a close relative of the surrogate mother.

Furthermore, the National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Board have to be constituted to study the cases along with the appointment of authorities who will analyse and cross-check eligibility certificates of the couple, surrogacy mother to ensure proper implementation of the law.

During the house proceedings, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) member NK Premachandran while speaking in the favour of the bill said that there is a need to protect those who have been born through surrogacy so that they are not discriminated. However, he added that the Surrogacy Regulation Bill 2016 fails to define the difference between a commercial surrogacy and ethical surrogacy.

Meanwhile, another leader belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Dharam Vir Gandhi advocated for the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to utilise the services of surrogacy but supported the bill. A member of the Janata Dal (United) said that even the developed countries have laws to regulate the surrogacy act in order to protect the interest of the people.

