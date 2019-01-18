Lok Sabha polls 2019: AAP to go it alone in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday pulled the curtains down on the widespread speculations over its increasing proximity to the Congress and reports suggesting that the 2 parties might contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections together. Speaking to reporters, AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that AAP will contest the Lok Sabha polls alone in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Furthermore, the AAP leader hit out at the grand old party saying, that their arrogance is bigger than national interest.