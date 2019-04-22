Actor Akshay Kumar denies rumours that he will contest from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency: Rumours had it that the Bollywood actor was likely to replace sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi who maybe accommodated elsewhere. He was also being touted as a candidate from Gurdaspur, which was held by deceased actor Vinod Khanna. The Congress on Monday released its list of Delhi candidates for Lok Sabha polls which has names of six candidates of Delhi's 7 Lok Sabha seats.

Akshay Kumar denies political entry: After Congress announced Ajay Maken’s candidature from New Delhi constituency for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, rumour was rife that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is likely to contest on a BJP ticket against the Congress candidate. Though some reports also suggested that the actor might contest from Punjab’s Gurdaspur seat in the general election, Akshay Kumar spoke of a new inings but denied a political course of action. The Congress on Monday released its list of Delhi candidates for Lok Sabha polls which has names of six candidates from Delhi which has 7 Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress list comprises former chief minister Sheila Dikshit who will be contesting from North East Delhi against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari. On the other hand, Ajay Maken who has been in the news for his strained equation with Sheila Dikshit has got the ticket from New Delhi constituency. The actor himself hinted at a new innings for himself when he tweeted:

Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

Other Congress candidates include JP Aggarwal who will be contesting from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi- SC and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi. Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar was expected to be given ticket from West Delhi, but it was Mahabal Mishra who was given the ticket eventually. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were said to be close to a seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi but talks fell through because the AAP is said to have sought seats in Haryana and Punjab as well. Given this situation, observers say the BJP may just have the cakewalk since there has been some widespread dissatisfaction with the AAP’s style of functioning in Delhi. They say with AAP and Congress contesting separately, it may divide anti-BJP votes to the PM Narendra Modi-led party’s benefit.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 had won all seven seats from Delhi.

