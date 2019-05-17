Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday rejected the allegations levelled against him by his minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu that he blocked her attempt to get a Congress ticket from Amritsar and Chandigarh seats and said he will resign from the post of Chief Minister if Congress does not perform well in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said that he will “accept responsibility and resign” if the Congress party does not perform well in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The Punjab chief minister’s statement came just two days before the 7th phase polling of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Punjab on Sunday, May 19, 2019. A total of 23,213 polling stations have been set up in the state which has a total of 2,08,92,674 electors out of which 1,10,59,828 are male electors; 98,32,286 are female electors and 560 electors are from the third gender, reports said.

Amarinder Singh made it clear that Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) did not have any role behind the denial of ticket to Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife from Amritsar and Chandigarh seats. He said she had been offered ticket from Amritsar and Bathinda, but she refused the offer.

Will resign if Congress gets wiped out from Punjab: Amarinder Singh Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Im1798KJZz pic.twitter.com/X15Pa1oxfJ — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 17, 2019

On May 14, Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu stirred up a controversy by alleging that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and senior Congress leader Asha Kumari ensured that she doesn’t get Lok Sabha ticket from Amritsar.

Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday defended his wife’s remarks saying that she would “never lie”. Kaur, who had also been seeking ticket from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, had alleged that the chief minister claimed that he alone was capable to lead the Congress to victory on 13 parliamentary seats in the state.

Amarinder Singh returned as chief minister of Punjab in 2017 after a decade rule of Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress had won 77 out of the 117 seats in assembly elections with a vote share 38.5 per cent. Singh’s first term as the chief minister of the state from 2002 to 2007.

The simmering tension between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amrindar Singh has come out in open on a few occasions in the past. Reports said Amarinder Singh had earlier disapproved of Sidhu hugging Pakistan army chief during his visit to the neighbouring country.

Sidhu also slammed Badals over the issue of farm debt waiver, claiming that the previous SAD-BJP government had failed in settling a single rupee of farmers’ loan despite bringing an act — the Punjab Settlement of Agricultural Indebtedness Act, 2016, — for it.

