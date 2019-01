Lok Sabha polls 2019: Bihar Opposition-led Gand Alliance of RJD, Congress, RLSP, LJD to hold meeting on seat sharing at Tejashwi’s house today

Bihar Mahagathbandhan that comprises of Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and socialist leader Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) is likely to hold its first official meeting today to decide on the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.