Lok Sabha polls 2019: With Election Commission announcing dates for the 2019 polls which will be taking place in seven phases between April and May, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also released the list of candidates who will be contesting from all 42 constituencies in West Bengal.

The TMC chief said those who were dropped from the list would be involved in party work. Suggesting a fair number of women representation in the list, the chief minister said that 41% of the nominees in the list were women. The party has announced 41% women representation in the polls. Moon Moon Sen from Asansol Lok Sabha seat will be contesting against BJP MP and union minister Babul Supriyo. Adding further, Mamata said that the party is also fielding new faces in the upcoming elections and that her party will win all 42 parliamentary seats this year. She also said that 35% of her party’s Lok Sabha MPs are women and the trend will continue.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) releases list of 42 candidates contesting #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ut1sCReYQB — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

Addressing a press conference in West Bengal, the chief minister announced the names of the candidates while simultaneously she also attacked PM Narendra Modi and BJP-led government for misusing privileges. Banerjee said that VVIPs were using helicopters and chartered flights to transport money to voters. The TMC President added that her party will fight the Lok Sabha polls 2019 in other states including from 5 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand, 6 seats in Assam, 2 seats in Bihar and the lone seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The party will also fight for 10 Assembly seats in Odisha.

Meanwhile, TMC party will not contest in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, but will support regional parties in these states.

