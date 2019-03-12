The 63-year-old leader said, "It has been reiterated once again that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not have any alliance with Congress party in any state, to contest the upcoming elections."

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati yet another time has confirmed that her party would not be aligning with Congress party for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. BSP’s no alliance policy is not only confined to Uttar Pradesh as the former UP chief minister reiterated that BSP would not be aligning with Congress in any of the states across the country.

The 63-year-old leader said, “It has been reiterated once again that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not have any alliance with Congress party in any state, to contest the upcoming elections.” Reiterating her earlier stand Mayawati on Tuesday affirmed that BSP will not be forging an alliance with the grand old party in the upcoming polls.

Mayawati’s statement comes in contradiction with alliance partner Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav who on Monday had said that Congress too was its alliance partner, besides BSP. The BSP supremo said that under no circumstances will her party make any electoral settlement with the Congress party.

The BSP chief was speaking at a meeting of BSP chiefs from across the country along with senior office-bearers to strategize for 2019 polls campaign followed by shortlisting candidates for the polls. Mayawati’s statement has come a day after Akhilesh Yadav had said that Congress was part of opposition’s alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. Both SP and BSP had locked their alliance in the month of January isolating the Congress party.

The SP will contest 37 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP while BSP will contest from 38 constituencies. Interestingly, the alliance is not contesting from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the former is Sonia Gandhi’s constituency while the latter is Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s constituency.

