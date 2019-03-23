Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag, PDP not to contest Udhampur, Jammu seats: Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday announced that she would contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls from south Kashmir's Anantnag constituency. She said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided not to field any candidate from Udhampur and Jammu seats. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the two-time parliamentarian said that the decision was taken in order to strengthen and consolidate secular vote in Jammu.

The PDP has fielded Aga Syed Mohsin from Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, the Mehbooba-led party named former trade union leader Abdul Qayoom Wani from Baramulla parliamentary constituency, replacing sitting MP Muzaffar Hussain Beigh.

Meanwhile, former BJP ally in Jammu and Kashmir is facing challenges after its key leaders deserted the party. The deserters include former state finance minister Haseeb Drabu, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Javaid Mustafa Mir, Imran Raza Ansari, Abid Ansari and others.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti: I will be contesting from Anantnag parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/HXPgGHGe0D — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

