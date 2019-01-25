Lok Sabha polls 2019: The posters also have a small photo of Samjawadi Party founder and Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav. This came days after SP and BSP announced their alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, leaving no space for the Congress except constituencies of its president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Hoardings projecting Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav as next Prime Minister have been installed in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, giving an opportunity to the BJP to reiterate its claim that everybody in the Opposition camp desires to be the top leader. The large hoardings were seen at various locations across Lucknow including one adjacent to Samajwadi Party headquarters as well as in front of Akhilesh Yadav’s under construction house. The posters that feature a large photo of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav were apparently put up by a local leader of his party.

The posters also have a small photo of Samjawadi Party founder and Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Some posters projecting BSP chief Mayawati as next the next Prime Minister had been earlier put by his party workers. This came days after SP and BSP announced their alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, leaving no space for the Congress other than constituencies of its president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. Ahead of the 2019 polls, various opposition parties in their respective states were trying to stitch an alliance to oust Narendra Modi government at the Centre from power. But their proposed alliance have been questioned by the BJP which often says the attempt by opposition parties to forge a mahagathbandhan shows how they all fear of the BJP. Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had organised a rally of opposition leaders in Kolkata where Akhilesh Yadav was also present.

