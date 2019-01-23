Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might contest the general elections from her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's seat of Raebareli. Since last year, after Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress' President, Sonia Gandhi has maintained distance from active politics and with the entry of Priyanka Gandhi, she might vacate the Congress bastion for her daughter.

Hours after being appointed as Congress general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, reports suggest, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might contest the general elections from her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s seat of Raebareli. Since last year, after Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Congress’ President, Sonia Gandhi has maintained distance from active politics and with the entry of Priyanka Gandhi, she might vacate the Congress bastion for her daughter.

Earlier today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi while announcing Priyanka’s debut into active politics, said that Congress won’t fight the upcoming general elections on backfoot. On being asked if Priyanka would contest the polls, Rahul said it was Priyanka’s decision and could fight if she wanted.

“My sister is capable and hard-working. I am personally very happy and excited that she will work with me. Jyotiraditya is also a very dynamic leader,” Rahul was quoted as saying by ANI.

During the presser, Rahul suggested that Priyanka hasn’t come for just 2 months. She has come to take the Congress ideology forward in Uttar Pradesh.

It’s worth mentioning that Congress recently decided to fight on all the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh after the BSP and SP announced their alliance, giving a snub to the Congress. With all major Opposition parties moving towards an anti-BJP mahagathbandhan, Congress being out of SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh was jolt to the grand old party, and therefore with the debut of Priyanka Gandhi, who has a striking resemblance to Indira Gandhi, into the active politics, Congress might be looking to rejuvenate its cadre to establish its lost dominance in the political wilderness.

