The wife of late actor Vinod Khanna, Kavita Khanna on Friday expressed her desire to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Gurdaspur as BJP candidate. Talking to a media house, Kavita said that she feels people of Gurdaspur want her as the Member of Parliament (MP) and she doesn’t want to disappoint them. Alluding to her late husband, Vinod Khanna’s work in the constituency, Kavita said that she has been attached to Gurdaspur for 20 years and as a candidate, she would feel confident of winning.

Vinod Khanna was the MP from the seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 and was known for his work towards infrastructure development in the area. Asserting that she would “adequately” look after the constituency, Kavita pointed towards actor-turned-politician husband’s work as MP saying that he earned respect for carrying out enormous development works.

While expressing her desire to contest from the seat, Kavita also stressed that the last decision on selecting the candidate for the seat will be of the BJP.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally in the area, had evoked Vinod Khanna’s name for development in the area.

“Vinod Khanna made efforts for the progress of this place. He wanted to see modern and prosperous Gurdaspur, we have to realise his dream,” Modi was quoted by ANI as saying at the rally.

As for the seat, Congress’ Sunil Jakhar in 2017 won the by-election which was necessitated after Vinod Khanna’s death. Even in the by-polls, Kavita was the frontrunner for the ticket, but BJP chose Swaran Salaria, who eventually lost by a huge margin of 1,93,219 votes.

