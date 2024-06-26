Lok Sabha Speaker Recognises Rahul Gandhi As Leader Of Opposition In House, What Are His Responsibilities?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has been appointed as the leader of opposition by the 18th Lok sabha speaker Om Birla.

The Rai Bareli MP has been recognised as the leader of opposition in the sabha, under section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977.

In a notification issued today, the Lok sabha secretariat said Rahul Gandhi, will be officially recognised as the leader of opposition from June 9.

So, as the leader of the opposition what is the role of Rahul Gandhi?

1. Right to Oppose

As the portfolio suggests itself, ‘leader of opposition’, he has to oppose and question the govt. intent, and the policies they are bringing in the house. But oppose does not mean to obstruct the parliamentary process by raising slogans.

Gandhi has to ‘effectively’ question the govt.’s policies. The Indian Parliament booklet says that His/Her proactive role in facilitating smooth functioning of the business of the House is as important as that of the Government.

2. Second Option to the PM.

Gandhi will be the shadow of the Prime Minister with a shadow cabinet ready at any minute to form govt, if the current ruling party resigns or wins parliamentary floor test.

According to a govt. document the Leader of opposition has to be equally vary and careful with his actions and words like the Prime Minister.

3. Demand debates

Rahul is expected to be demanding, if he feels that the government is trying for a narrow escape over discussing a particular issue then he has the right to call a debate on the issue.

4. Leader of Opposition must not criticize the PM abroad

Gandhi must refrain from doing party politics outside India. As per the parliamentary booklet the leader of opposition can as much talk against of the prime minister inside the house and country, but outside the country he must be careful about the words he is using for the PM and the nation.

5. Official spokersperson of the minority

The leader of opposition is expected to always stand up for minority’s rights. He must demand justice and take action when they are being wronged.

6. Role in key appointments

The ruling govt. is expected to involve the leader of opposition in part of committeed responsible for the appointment process for officials such as the director of the CBI, the chief election commissioners, the national human rights commission chairperson and the chief vigilance commissioner.

