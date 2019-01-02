Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday suspended all 26 AIADMK MPs for obstructing the proceedings of the lower house and continuously coming to the well. The AIADMK MPs will not be allowed to attend the Lok Sabha proceedings for next 5 days, reports.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday suspended all 26 AIADMK Members of Parliament (MP) for continuously coming to the well of the lower house and obstructing the proceeding. The news agency ANI reported,” All 26 AIADMK MPs have been suspended by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for continuously coming to the well of the house and obstructing house proceedings.

As the Lok Sabha proceedings resumed, AIADMK MPs threw papers at the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and created ruckus during the session today. “You have come to the Well of the House and are obstructing the functioning of the House,” Mahajan said. “All of them stand suspended for five consecutive sittings of the House,” she added.

26 AIADMK MPs have been suspended by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for 'continuously coming to the well of the house and obstructing house proceedings' pic.twitter.com/j78nCnulCy — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019

