The Rafale issue continues to be a bone of contention between the government and the Opposition

Rafale deal debate in Lok Sabha: The stormy debate on Rafale deal is expected today in Lok Sabha as the Congress has accepted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s challenge. Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition leader in Lower House of Parliament, urged Speaker Lok Sabha to decide a time for the debate on January 2. The Narendra Modi government has been insisting on a debate in Parliament in response to Congress’ demands for an investigation by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The party has repeatedly made the demand ever since the beginning of Parliament Winter Session last month. Arun Jaitley had said the Congress was running away from a debate on Rafale deal issue.

Until now, the grand old party had continued to disrupt parliamentary proceedings demanding a probe on Rafale deal. The Rafale issue continues to be a bone of contention between the government and the Opposition, even after the Supreme Court verdict.

The Supreme Court last month had dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged irregulates in what the opposition parties call the biggest defence scam in the country. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said there was no case of commercial favouritism in Reliance as offset partner for Rafale deal.

