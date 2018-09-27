The Modi-led NDA government on Thursday formed an eight-member search committee to recommend the chairperson and members of the anti-corruption institution. This 8-member search committee will shortlist names for the appointment of the Lokpal and its member. These names will be presented before the selection committee which includes PM Modi and CJI among others.

This 8-member search committee will shortlist names for the appointment of the Lokpal and its member.

After 4 years the parliament passed the Lokpal Act, the Modi-led NDA government on Thursday formed an eight-member search committee to recommend the chairperson and members of the anti-corruption institution.

The search committee will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai and will include former chief of State Bank of India (SBI) Arundhati Bhattacharya, Prasar Bharati chairperson A Surya Prakash and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) head A S Kiran Kumar.

CONGRESS RAISES CONCERN

Centre’s move has come amid Congress raising concerns over the selection with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge boycotting the meetings of the panel that was tasked with setting it up. Kharge boycotted the meeting 6 times saying he was only a special invitee and not a full-fledged member of the panel.

Kharge had slammed the government over its refusal to amend the Lokpal act to include the leader of the largest opposition party in Lok Sabha in the selection committee. However, the BJP refused to amend the Act.

As per the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) is a member of the selection committee, but since Kharge does not have that status, he is not the member of the panel.

“The search committee is a major step towards setting up of the Lokpal. The committee will start its functioning soon,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.

WHY THIS SEARCH COMMITTEE?

This 8-member search committee will shortlist names for the appointment of the Lokpal and its member. These names will be presented before the selection committee.

The Lokpal selection committee will be headed by the prime minister and will include Lok Sabha speaker, leader of the opposition in the lower house, the chief justice of India or a judge of the apex court nominated by him, and an eminent jurist who could be nominated by the president or any other member.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More